Steps on to pull Gomal University out of crisis: spokesman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The management of Gomal University has decided to take certain innovative steps to steer the institution out of crises and put it on the track to development, the university spokesman said on Friday.

He said that Vice-Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had envisioned a modern and updated mechanism of academic standards. The spokesman said that several plans were underway to enhance the academic status of the varsity as people of the region attached great expectations to it.

The annual deficit as per track record was a core issue and challenge for the incumbent administration, he added. However, he claimed that the deficit had been minimised from Rs456.747 million to Rs279.575 million.

The spokesman said that to rectify the input and output regulatory mechanism of journalism and some other departments, their merger plans were also on the cards. He said that certain steps would be taken to restore the image of the varsity.