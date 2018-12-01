close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Lawyers demand LHC bench at Faisalabad

National

Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

FAISALABAD: The presidents and secretaries of Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions Friday participated in the Faisalabad District Bar Association protest meeting and expressed solidarity with the lawyers.

They said that the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad was mandatory to provide speedy and cheap justice at the doorsteps of the people. The DBA members continued their protest on the 17th continuous day here on Friday. They boycotted and locked the main gate of the local courts. Addressing the participants of the protest camp, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik and secretary Ch Rohail Zafar Kainth pledged that they would continue their protest till acceptance of their genuine demand.

Meanwhile, addressing the Insaf Lawyers Forum, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, West Punjab region president Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar said after establishment of a bench here, over 15 million people of Faisalabad would get speedy and cheap justice at their doorsteps.

He said that provision of speedy justice to the people was the basis of PTI manifesto. He said that the lawyers were playing a pivotal role in clarifying the law and the constitution, hence the PTI has decided to include them in various committees.

