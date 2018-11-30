20 injured as truck overturns in Ghotki

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHOTKI: At least 20 labourers sustained severe injuries as a speeding truck turned turtle near Mohammadpur area in Ghotki on Thursday. According to details, the victims were travelling to Nawabshah from Swat when the mishap occurred. The police personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the civil hospital for medical assistance.
