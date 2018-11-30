close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
November 30, 2018

20 injured as truck overturns in Ghotki

National

N
NNI
November 30, 2018

GHOTKI: At least 20 labourers sustained severe injuries as a speeding truck turned turtle near Mohammadpur area in Ghotki on Thursday. According to details, the victims were travelling to Nawabshah from Swat when the mishap occurred. The police personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the civil hospital for medical assistance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan