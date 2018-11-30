close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Govt mulling over transferring NCHD to provinces

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government is going to consider transferring of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to provinces after approving Rs500 million funding for provision of payment of salaries for employees up to December 2018.

The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) under chairmanship of Minister of Planning Khusro Bakhtiyar is scheduled to meet today (Friday) in which the provision of funding for NCHD to the tune of Rs500 million will be considered for approval and then it will be transferred to provinces. The Council of Common Interest (CCI) had approved transfer of two projects including NCHD and Basic Education for all project known as BEQS to provinces.

Earlier, the Planning Commission has also transferred vertical projects to the provinces on the pretext that the federating units were getting more fiscal resources under the NFC award so they must execute development projects in the aftermath of 18th constitutional amendments.

