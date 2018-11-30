Inter-Tehsil kabaddi title goes to Lahore City boys

LAHORE: Tehsil Lahore City boys exhibited wonderful skills and grabbed Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil kabaddi title after exciting encounter at Govt College for Boys Shahdara on Thursday.

In the opening match, Tahsil Lahore Cantt toppled Tehsil Model Town by 25-11 and 20-16 whereas Tehsil Lahore City trounced Tehsil Lahore Cantt by 25-18, and 25-14. According to final standing, Lahore Cantt finished second followed by Model Town. On the other hand, the title of U-16 girls handball went to Tehsil Lahore City. The competitions of girls handball were staged at Lahore College for Women University, Jail Road. Model Town took runners up position while Lahore Cantt girls had to content with third position.

Lahore City thrashed Lahore Cantt by 20-16 and 20-11 in the first match. The second match was played between Lahore City and Model Town where the former side remained triumphant by 20-15 and 20-17.

Khushab won Boys Inter-Tehsil volleyball title at Govt Technical Model High School, Jauharabad on Thursday. 48 players of four teams Quaidabad, Khushab, Noorpur and Noshehra took part in the event.

Pakpattan U-16 boys offered excellent performance in kabaddi event and outplayed Arifwala in the final match staged in Pakpattan. Sheikhupura defeated Muridke by 20 runs in Inter-Tehsil cricket match. Bahawalpur also emerged winner against Yazman in another cricket clash.

Tehsil Renala Khurd won kabaddi match against Okara. Both the teams showed brilliant kabaddi skills but Renala Khurd boys captured the title due to their clever approach after close fight. Earlier, Narowal organized boys’ badminton event at Gymnasium Hall, Narowal. Tehsil Zafarwal emerged triumphant while Narowal remained runners up in this competition. 15 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition. Jhang defeated Ahmedpur Sial by 59 runs in the final of cricket tournament at Sports Stadium, Mai Heer Jhang.

Tehsil Taunsa thrashed Kot Chutta by two wickets in Inter-Tehsil boys’ cricket event after tough fight at Sports Gymnasium, DG Khan. Another cricket match was played between Burewala and Mailsi at Govt Islamia High School Vehari. Tehsil Mailsi won the match by a narrow margin of 17 runs.

DG Sports Nadeem Sarwar in a statement on Thursday said that Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competitions are a useful platform for young players of Punjab province. “The talented male and female players must take part in these competitions with devotion,” he said while advising the young athletes of the province.