OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Pindi, Hyderabad in Girls Netball final

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Rawalpindi and Hyderabad checked into the final of All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Netball Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. Hyderabad defeated Islamabad 12-5 goals in the first semi-finals played Thursday with Sohba and Sunam scoring eight and four goals each.In the second semi-finals Rawalpindi beat Lahore by 16-11 goals. Madhia Muzafar and Nymra scored nine and seven goals for the winning team. The final will be played on Friday. Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan will be the chief guest at the final.

