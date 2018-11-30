Mithali ‘saddened’ as World T20 row escalates

NEW DELHI: India cricket star Mithali Raj said Thursday she was “deeply saddened” by accusations that she threw tantrums and threatened to quit before being controversially dropped during the Twenty20 World Cup.

Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, was left out of the squad for last week’s semi-final loss to England, triggering a high-profile row with team staff. Coach Ramesh Powar blasted the veteran batswoman for “blackmailing” officials, amid reports she had demanded to choose her own batting position earlier in the tournament. “I’m deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game and 20yrs of playing for my country,” Raj tweeted Thursday. “The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned and all the mud slinging — it’s the darkest day of my life.” Raj hit two straight half-centuries at the tournament in the West Indies before missing India’s last group game against Australia due to a knee injury.