‘Capital police to be made model of excellence’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries in central police office, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that, focus of IGP Islamabad was to cultivate relationship of brotherhood and cement relationship with traders community. He was of the view that police and community can work together in crime prevention, detection and maintenance of law and order.

The IGP further emphasized significance of the Capital and its sensitivity. A small incident can be highlighted and might have international repercussions. He shared his experiences with the traders of Islamabad and solicited their cooperation in identification of social evils and their eradication.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan further mentioned that he wants to improve the police image by making it more proactive and accountable as well. In the end he highlighted vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for State of Interior to make Islamabad Police crime free and a role model for the whole country. He thanked president of Islamabad chamber of Commerce Mr. Ahmad Mughal and his accompanying members.