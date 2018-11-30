close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
SA
Shahab Ansari
November 30, 2018

Aamir Kamal's calligraphy on display

Lahore

LAHORE: Aamir Kamal, a renowned calligrapher's exhibition of paintings, opened up at the Mussawar Art Gallery, Walton Road, on Thursday.

Aamir Kamal, a renowned calligrapher, started his work in 1997. Since then he has devoted his aggregate to Islamic calligraphy. He has exhibited his work around the globe and many of his calligraphy masterpieces features in the world. Aamir Kamal has worked to promote the art of Islamic calligraphy. He has had several group exhibitions.

He has worked in a number of calligraphic styles, including reproduction of verses from the Qur'an, the Hadith, traditional invocations and prayers. His specialty is in the illumination of the traditional style of calligraphy using gold leaf. He mainly works on "paper" and "wasli" and recently, has started his traditional style, on "canvas".

