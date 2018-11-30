close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Call to set up commission on minorities' rights

Lahore

in view the rise of intolerance and incidents of violations of rights, there is an urgent need to set up a peoples' commission to make serious efforts.

A group of citizens concerned from across the country met in Lahore to form a Peoples' Commission for Minorities' Rights (PCMR). The PCMR will strive to overcome the challenges that have caused delay in the establishment of an official body in this important area. Though the Supreme Court had given specific orders in June 2014 to establish a National Council for Minorities that ought to have a role in making public policies to remove disparity of rights and implementation of the existing safeguards to enjoyment of rights, however, successive governments have failed to take important measures.

