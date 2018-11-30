IDEAS 2018: air show in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration at Sea View as part of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018), Geo News reported.

The JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter aircraft of the PAF enthralled the visitors with an air show at Nishan-i-Pakistan, Sea View. Sherdil aerobatics team also presented a scintillating aerial display. According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Media Affairs of the PAF, this year PAF is participating in the mega event with locally made state-of-the-art military hardware, including Air Defence Command and Control Centres and integrated simulators. Manufactured by the PAF, these simulators are being used to modernise its operational training environment. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra would also set up their stall at the venue along with a static display of JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft. The four-day defence exhibition, which kicked off on November 27 and will continue till November 30, is being attended by 262 high-level delegations from 51 different countries.