PFF elections set for Dec 12

KARACHI: The Returning Officer Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen on Thursday unveiled the schedule of the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

According to the schedule, the elections would be held at the Supreme Court Building in Islamabad on December 12.The proccedings on the election day will begin at 2pm. In the first phase, voting for the PFF women congress members will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm. The winners will be announced at 3:30pm.

The voting for the election of office-bearers of the PFF will be held from 4pm to 5:30pm. And its result will be announced at 6pm.On December 13, the notification of the election result will be issued by RO at 11am.

The RO has already asked the units with voting rights to send their nominations for the PFF Congress by November 30 (today).The voters list will be issued on Saturday (tomorrow) at 3pm.

The nomination forms will be issued on December 3 and 4 from 9am to 5pm. The nomination forms in person will be submitted with RO by the candidates on December 5 and 6 from 9am to 5pm. On December 7, the scrutiny of nomination forms will be conducted from 9am to 1pm. On the same day at 3pm, the result of the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be announced.

The provisional list of candidates will be issued at 5pm on the same date (December 7). Similarly, December 8 has been kept for objections against the acceptance/rejection of nomination papers and decision thereon by RO from 8am to 5pm.The nomination papers could be withdrawn on December 10 from 9am to 3pm. At 5pm on December 10, the final list of the candidates will be issued.