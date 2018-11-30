FPCCI official meets Turkish VP

KARACHI: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a one-to-one meeting with Faut Oktay, vice president of Turkey, over bilateral trade between the two countries during his recent visit, while attending CACCI Business Forum–2018 in Istanbul, a statement said on Thursday.

During the meeting, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, SVP of the FPCCI, discussed the imposition of duties on exports of textile from 18 percent to 26.4 percent, which has resulted in the reduction in exports to Turkey that declined 69 percent to $282 million in 2017 from $906 million in 2011.

Nasir presented FPCCI crest to Oktay, while M Rifat Hisarc kl o’u, president of ToBB, and Dr Iqbal Thaheem, secretary general of FPCCI.