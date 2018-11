FEDERAL CUP TENNIS: Shamael sets up semi-final against Abid

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom-based Pakistani Shamael Chaudhry set up an interesting semi-final against Abid Ali Akbar following his exciting three-set win over Heera Ashiq in the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF Complex on Wednesday.

Shamael edged out eighth seed Heera 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(2).

In the first set, Shamael and Heera held their serves till 6-all. The set was then decided on a tiebreak with Heera winning after two mini breaks.

Both players displayed a high standard of tennis in the second set which again went into a tiebreak. Shamael pulled level after earning three breaks.

The deciding set was not different. Both players put on a display of powerful ground-strokes plus cross-court and down the line shots. The scores again went up to 6-all. The set was also decided on a tiebreak.

Third seed Muzammil Murtaza struggled beat Muhammad Shoaib. Top seed Aqeel Khan and Abid proved too good for their opponents. Aqeel will face Muzammil in the semi-finals.

Noor Malik (ZTBL), daughter of former Pakistan No 1 Rashid Malik, moved into the semi-finals of the women’s singles with an easy 6-2, 6-3 victory over Meheq Khokhar. Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob and Mahvish Chishtie also checked into the last-four stage.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-4, 7-6(4); Shamael Chaudhry bt Heera Ashiq 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(2); Abid Ali Akber bt Mudassar Murtaza 6-2 6-3.

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan & Shahzad Khan bt Abid Ali Akber & Shamael Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4; Barkartullah & Ejaz Ahmed bt Heera Ashiq & Malik A Rehman 6-3, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassar Murtaza bt Asadullah & Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 7-6(4); Waqas Malik & Muhammad Abid bt Farhanullah & Shakirullah 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-18 singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Osama Khan 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Asjad bt Aqib Umer 6-2, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Moosa Chaudhry 6-3, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil bt Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-0.

Women’s singles quarter-finals: Sara Mansoor bt Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-1; Noor Malik bt Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Mehboob Khan bt Shimza Durab 6-3, 6-1; Mahvish Chishtie bt Zoha Asim 6-1, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles quarter-finals: Sami Zeb bt Hamed Nael 4-0, 5-4(2); M Huzaifa Khan bt Shahsawar 4-0, 4-1; Uzair Khan bt Huzaima A Rehman 3-5, 4-2, 4-2; Shaeel Tahir bt Azan Shahid 4-0, 5-4(3); Kashan Umer bt Ihtisham Arif 4-2, 4-2; Hassan Ali bt M Talah 5-3, 4-1; Hamza Roman bt Husnain Ali 4-0, 4-1; Hamid Israr bt Omer Masood 4-0, 4-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles semi-finals: M Huzaifa Khan bt Sami Zeb 3-5, 2-4, 4-1; Uzair Khan bt Shaeel Tahir 4-1, 4-0; Kashan Umer bt Hassan Ali 4-2, 0-4, 4-2; Hamid Israr bt Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-0.