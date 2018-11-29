Varney impressed with Pak hospitality

ISLAMABAD: Australian Jackson Beaudene Varney, who led a host of foreign tennis players reaching here for the ITF Futures tournaments, has termed Pakistanis as one of the friendliest people he has met.

Varney, a frequent traveller around the world to coach and play, said he only reached here a couple of days back and found Pakistani people really friendly and cooperative.

“I am here to compete in the Futures events (starting with the qualifying round on Dec 1). This is my first time in Pakistan. My early impression about the country and people here is very encouraging. I am really impressed with the hospitality,” he said.

Over 60 players from Russia, India, Thailand, Tajikistan, United States, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Iran, Lebanon, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Poland, Switzerland, Qatar and Lithuania have been issued visas to travel to Pakistan for three back-to-back Futures events.

“I am only here after being convinced by Abid Ali Akbar that I would love to be in Pakistan; the country is not only safe but very beautiful to visit. He was absolutely right.”

Varney said he hardly follows travel advisories. “I think every country has its own interests to follow. I have never kept any travel advisory and I don’t know what the Australian government says about visits to Pakistan. I believe Pakistan is a country which should be explored by tourists.”

The Australian national tennis player and coach also wants to see the Northern Areas. “I have learnt a lot about the Northern Areas which is considered as heaven for tourists. I plan to visit there at the completion of my engagements in Islamabad.”

He also wished he could be part of the ongoing Federal Cup if he knew the tournament’s date and deadlines. “If I knew that the tournament was so close to the Futures, I would have come a bit earlier and competed.” Five Indian players have also been issued visas to compete in the tournaments.