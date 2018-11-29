Lahore City girls clinch volleyball title

LAHORE: Tehsil Lahore City girls continued their dominance in Sports Board Punjab Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar events when they grabbed volleyball title comprehensively in the best-of-three contest at Lahore College for Women University Jail Road on Wednesday.

As many as 36 players took part in the competition where Mrs Warda Shorash, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance Lahore was the chief guest.

Tehsil Model Town girls showed excellent form and toppled Tehsil Lahore Cantt in a one-sided contest by 2-0. In the next crucial match, Tehsil Lahore City girls volleyball team trounced Model Town team with the same margin and were declared triumphant of the event. Tehsil Lahore Cantt finished as third placed team in best-of-three volleyball competition. Khushab won Boys Inter-Tehsil kabaddi title at Sports Complex, Jauharabad. 44 players of four teams Quaidabad, Khushab, Noorpur and Noshehra took part in the event. The Inter-Tehsil handball title was won by Khushab girls at Govt Girls High School, Jauharabad. 32 players of the same four teams participated in the event.

Tehsil Hafizabad won the U-16 girls athletics title in Inter-Tehsil competition organized at Hanif Stadium, Hafizabad on Wednesday. 44 players took part in the event where Pindi Bhattian finished as runners up.

Ayesha won the 100m race, Aneeza bagged 200m and 800m titles, Sadiya Livat clinched 400m crown. The title of 4x100m relay race went to Ayesha and her team. Anam Shahzadi emerged winner in long jump contest whereas events of shot put and discus throw were won by Muneeba.

Tehsil Nankana Sahib defeated Shahkot 27 runs in Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar cricket match at Govt High School No 1, Shahkot.Tehsil Okara beat Depalpur in Inter-Tehsil football match. Renala Khurd was the third team in the event.