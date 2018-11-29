BRT Peshawar: KP’s senior minister terms project sore point for PTI

PESHAWAR: KP's senior minister Muhammad Atif Khan disclosed here Wednesday that the completion period of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the provincial capital was one and a half year, but the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to complete it in six months only.

Speaking at the "Youth Dialogue on Democratic, Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development" in Peshawar, he said projects of such magnitude take time and the government knew the BRT's completion period was 18 months.

He added similar projects elsewhere have taken about one and a half year to be completed. "Our chief minister gave a deadline of six months for completion of BRT. Our government tried its best to meet the deadline, but we were unable to do so," he admitted.

Atif Khan, who is provincial minister for youth affairs, tourism, culture and sports, remarked that the BRT has become a sore point for the PTI government as questions about the delay in its completion are frequently asked. However, he maintained that the BRT would have many benefits once it is completed.