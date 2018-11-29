close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Transferred

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification regarding promotion, transfers and postings of a number of officers.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh Awan, a retired BS-21 officer and Syed Ibne Abbas, a retired BS-22 officer, have been appointed as members, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Tariq Najeeb Najmi, senior member, Board of Revenue, has been promoted to BS-22 and, after the promotion, has been allowed to continue work on the existing post. Hidayatullah, additional commissioner (F&P) Lodhran, has been promoted to BS-18 on a regular basis. Farooq Sadiq, additional deputy commissioner (General), DG Khan, has been transferred and posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Sahiwal, replacing Tanveer Yazdan, who has already been transferred and posted as ADC (F&P), Multan. Moeen Habib, a BS-20 officer of IB awaiting posting, has been posted as member, CM Inspection Team (CMIT). Ali Akbar Bhatti, OSD, has been posted as PHA DG, Multan, against a vacant post.

