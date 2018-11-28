close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 28, 2018

Jam Mashooq passes away in US

Top Story

A
APP
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Jam Mashooq passed away on Tuesday in Houston (US).

Hailing from the Sanghar district of Sindh, Mashooq was the son of former Sindh Chief Minister Jam Sadiq Ali.

Mashooq also served as an adviser to former Prime Minister and Qaid Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story