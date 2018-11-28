Jam Mashooq passes away in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Jam Mashooq passed away on Tuesday in Houston (US).
Hailing from the Sanghar district of Sindh, Mashooq was the son of former Sindh Chief Minister Jam Sadiq Ali.
Mashooq also served as an adviser to former Prime Minister and Qaid Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif.
