Passerby killed as two groups trade fire in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A passerby was killed during the crossfire between two rival groups at Malikpur on Tuesday.

Imran Ahmed was going home when he saw two groups exchanging hot words against each other. He tried to make reconciliation between them but in vain. The Nishatabad police have registered a case against four nominated members of both the groups and started the investigation.

Rs1 million Chinese aid given to families of martyred cops: The financial assistance of Rs1 million has been given to the families of police officials martyred during the attack on the Chinese Consulate at Karachi a few days ago, here at M-3 Industrial Estate.

The compensation money has been collected by Chinese citizens. Chinese representatives Mr Zhang and Mr Liu handed over the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar at his office. Chief Operating Officer Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company (FIEDMC), Aamir Saleemi was also present on the occasion.

The Chinese representatives paid rich tributes to the police martyrs, saying they foiled the terrorists attack on the Chinese Consulate by sacrificing their lives. Expressing their sympathies, they said that the citizens of China would share the sorrows of grieved families. They said that the financial assistance of Rs1 million had been contributed by the Chinese staff of companies working at the industrial estate on self-help basis.

The deputy commissioner thanked the Chinese representatives and their colleagues for giving financial assistance to the families of martyred police officials. He condemned the terrorists attack on the Chinese Consulate, saying the nation was proud of these police officials who laid down their lives for the protection of Chinese staff at Karachi consulate. He also thanked the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company management for coordinating the financial assistance.

TWO BOYS KILLED IN ACCIDENTS: Two boys were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. The first accident occurred near Chak 89/GB.

A labourer Ali Asim of New Garden Colony was killed when a speeding car collided with his motorcycle causing his spontaneous death. The driver fled the scene. The second accident took place near Dijkot Bus Stand in which one Zubair Ahmed was killed when a speeding rickshaw collided head-on with his motorbike.

Brick kilns to remain closed till Dec 31st: Kiln Owners Association Tuesday decided to keep the kilns closed until December 31 in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the association said the kiln owners in a weekly meeting unanimously decided to obey the government regulations regarding environment protection. However, the association was critical of the decision allowing working of kilns in some districts, saying this permission had created anxiety among other kiln owners, he said. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary said kiln owners association was cooperating with the administration, adding that teams of district administration were active to check kilns. He said the teams were authorised to close active kilns.