Roof for homeless people: 5,000 houses to be built in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: PTI MPA Shakil Shahid Monday said 5,000 houses of different categories would be constructed in Faisalabad under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters, the MPA said out of these 25 per cent houses will be of three marla and 25 per cent will be of five marla small dwellings for the poor. He said the first housing project titled "Roof for Homeless’ will be constructed in Faisalabad. The MPA said the rest of 50 percent land would be utilised for the construction of residential flats and open recreational space.

The MPA said the contractor would be responsible to establish a school and mosque in this Housing Colony from his own pocket. He said 8 most suitable nearby sites had been identified for the selection for the construction of this Housing Project in Faisalabad. He said sites in Chak 235 RB, 121 JB, 119 JB, 76 RB, 117 RB, 4 JB, 469 GB, and 187 JB, Faisalabad were under consideration. He said the list of these sites had been sent to the Punjab government for selection of a "most suitable site" and construction would be started after the approval.

He said the Prime Minister was expected to lay the foundation stone of the Housing Project in December. The MPA said during the recent visit of Punjab Minister for Housing & Physical Planning Mian Mehmoodur Rashid it was told that after development of Housing Sector the PTI government would create thousands of job opportunities in this sector. He said under the PTI manifesto Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lodhran, Chishtian and Chiniot had been selected for these housing projects and citizens of low-income class would get these houses through balloting.

Inquiry committee formed: The Education chief executive officer has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe the process of teachers transfer in the district.

A spokesman for the Education Department said the committee was formed after receiving a number of complaints that huge irregularities were made in the process of transfer of teachers. He said that Principal Farooq High School Abdur Rehman was appointed as convener of the inquiry committee, whereas among its members include Ikramul Haq Principal Government High School Chak 229-RB, Raheela Bano Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Dijkot, Manzoor Ahmad Principal MC Higher Secondary School PC-1 and Tanveer Hussain Deputy Director Finance District Education Authority. He said the committee would examine the entire record of complaints and merit lists and highlight the clerical mistakes and irregularities, if any. On the report of the inquiry committee, strict action would be taken against the responsible. The spokesman further said that complaints were received when the Education Department displayed provisional merit lists of previously submitted applications by the teachers.

But later on new schedule was issued for receiving transfer applications by November 30 and scrutiny of these applications will be held on December 1 to 8 whereas their provisional merit lists will be displayed on December 10, he added.