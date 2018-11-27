Shahrukh top performer in Airport Motors Golf tournament

LAHORE: Shahrukh Malik turned out to be top performer in the net category in the Toyota Airport Motors Golf Tournament contested at the Par 72 Defence Raya Golf Course.

Shahrukh Malik, the upcoming talented player, managed to do wonders with his golf swing and golf sticks and outshone a field of over 65 champions on a wonderful day at the superb golfing arena of Pakistan and his impressive score of net 66, six under par represents an admirable effort. During the 18 holes stroke play competition, noticeable were his power packed drives and in particular he was sharp around the greens and on the greens.

This aspect of his effort carried an ample touch of excellence and the fact that he prevailed over many single handicappers makes his endeavor a distinctive one. Though Shahrukh achieved the winners position in this battle of skills and nerves, there were quite a few other aspirants who applied themselves vigorously and they came up with accomplished scores which did not fetch them the top trophy but leaves them satisfied with the effort. The runner up net was Ali Shahid Khan with a score of net 67, and missed the prime slot by a bare margin of one stroke. Other good scores were produced by Hafiz Awais, net 68, Gen (r) Azher Naveed net 68, Hafiz Fazal net 69, Dr Nasir Raza net 69, Ataurrehman net 71, Zahid Ilyas net 71 and Haroon Ijaz also net 71. Competition in the amateur gross produced golf of high standard too and the ultimate successful ones were Majid Madni and Umer. Undoubtedly Umer played brilliantly and ended with a gross score of 74.As for Majid Madni, he too was equally lustrous with regard to his shot making and ended as runners up with a score of gross 76.Some more accomplished ones who played well included Sardar Murad Khan, gross 77, Murad A. Khan, gross 77, and four seasoned ones carded 79. They are Imran Ahmed, Ahmed Jibran, Jamal Nasir and Amir Ch. Faizan Tariq of Toyota Airport Motors was pleased with the talent of the participants and felt that Pakistan has a great chance in this game in future. At the conclusion of the Championship, Faizan Tariq of Toyota Airport Motors awarded prizes to the winners in this Toyota Airport Motors Golf Tournament.