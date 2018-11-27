RIS holds Milad

Islamabad: Roots International Schools (RIS) held ‘milads’ throughout its campuses across the country to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him), says a press release.

Almost 3000 students from all campuses participated in Milads. Halls were decorated with numerous flowers, garlands, and petals, string lights, and religious art work. Joss sticks made the air calm and pleasant, and milad settings were highly appealing and reflected spirit of the event. Respected mothers of students were also invited to the auspicious gatherings and attended enthusiastically. During milads, students and faculty members engaged in recitation of the holy Quran, recitation of soul enriching ‘naats’, ‘duroods’ and ‘salam’. Students also shared inspiring stories from prophet’s life, along with ever benefiting ‘hadiths’. Sweets and Milad tokens were also distributed by students to the attendees. At the end of every Milad a special ‘dua’ was made for good health of all participant and their families, bright future of students, good fortune of Muslims all over the globe, and prosperity of Roots International and Pakistan.