Four-member gang of bike lifters busted

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police claimed to have busted a four-member gang of motorcycle lifters on Monday.

ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh said the suspects were arrested in Gulshan-e-Maymar after police set up a picket there for snap-checking based on a tip-off. Officials intercepted the alleged thieves as they were passing through on two motorcycles. They were identified as Kamran Ali alias Langra, Habibullah, Abdullah Khan and Waheed Shaikh.

According to SSP Shaikh, Kamran Ali is disabled and is also the ringleader. He has been arrested at least nine times in the past and recently released on bail after which he again joined the motorcycle-lifting gang. Based on information provided by the suspects, ACLC recovered 15 motorcycles that had been snatched or stolen.

Police officials said that after snatching or stealing the motorcycles, the suspects used to sell them in Balochistan on cheap rates. Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested from Shah Faisal Colony for shooting and injuring a young man during a robbery attempt. Officials said Munib Iqbal and Jamal Shah were wanted to the police in various criminal activities and had recently shot and injured Syed Raza when he had attempted to resist a mugging.

Rangers make arrests

The paramilitary force also claimed to have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in various criminal cases. The suspects, according to the Rangers spokesperson, were arrested during separate raids in Mobina Town. They were later identified as Irfan, Feroz, Abdul Jabbar and Dildar. The spokesperson said that arms, ammunitions and narcotics were seized from them.