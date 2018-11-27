Peace in Afghanistan: Pakistan to play role along with other stakeholders, says PM

MIRANSHAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan said here on Monday that Pakistan will not fight anyone else’s war on its soil again.

Addressing a Jirga of tribal elders at the Younas Khan Cricket Stadium, the prime minister appreciated the people of Fata and KP who had gone through challenging and difficult times while facing terrorism. He hailed the achievements of the Pakistan Army, all other security forces and intelligence agencies for their successful operations against terrorists.

It was his first visit to the former Fata after becoming the prime minister. A large number of tribal elders from North Waziristan and South Waziristan attended the combined Jirga. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar accompanied the prime minister.

"No other country or their armed forces have done what Pakistan and its armed forces have done in the war against terrorism," he declared. He said that Pakistan fought an imposed war at a very heavy cost of sweat and blood and loss to socio-economic fibre.

"We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan," he pledged. He said that Pakistan wanted peace beyond its borders, particularly in Afghanistan. "We shall play our role in Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan," he argued.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families who sacrificed so much for the safety, security and prosperity of the people and the motherland. Vowing to expedite the merger of the erstwhile Fata with KP, the prime minister said three percent funds would be allocated for the uplift of the merged tribal districts in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. He said his visit to North Waziristan was aimed at assuring the local people that Pakistan's future was in safe hands.

The prime minister said the merger process would soon be completed and the tribal districts brought on a par with the other parts of the province. He said that efforts were being made to establish a state on the model of Madina State.

Imran Khan said the erstwhile Fata was already underdeveloped and the reign of terror during the years of militancy pushed it further towards backwardness. He urged the tribespeople to cooperate to provide better healthcare facilities to the tribal population. He added that tele-medics system would be launched to fulfil deficiency of specialist doctors.

The prime minister said the establishment of universities in North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts was under consideration. He said medical colleges would also be established in the two tribal districts along with an army cadet college in North Waziristan.

Imran Khan said the policing system would soon be introduced in erstwhile Fata. He assured the gathering that the Levies personnel and the members of the Khassadar force would not be sacked.

He said the dispute resolution councils would be established in tribal districts to ensure speedy justice and resolution of all issues through consultation. The premier said the merged tribal districts would be given mega share from the jobs offered by Qatar. He said the tribal people would be enrolled in the police and Frontier Corps, the special quota for under-developed regions would be nearly doubled, the cellular phone service in North Waziristan and South Waziristan would be restored, loans would be given for house building, and solar panels installed at mosques. He added that efforts would be made to address issue of load-shedding and Nadra would facilitate speedy CNIC process.

The premier also announced provision of interest-free loans and computers and development of sports grounds. "A new Pakistan is in the making," he remarked. Earlier, the prime minister met the tribal elders belonging to the Mehsud, Utmanzai, Wazir, Dawar, Burki, Sulemankhel and other tribes. He also attended lunch at the mess of the Tochi Scouts.

Upon his arrival in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan, the prime minister laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument. He was briefed in detail about the security actions conducted by the military, the ongoing stability operations, rehabilitation of the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs), socio-economic development projects and fencing along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan. The prime minister also visited the Ghulam Khan border terminal and saw the border fencing.