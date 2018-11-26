Siraj urges govt to fulfil election promises

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the 100 days of the PTI government are almost over but the government has not been able to fulfil any of its promises.

He said that instead of taking U-Turns and justifying its U-Turns, the government should take a right turn and try to fulfil its election promises.

He said that the Constitution clearly defined the rights of the minorities, including the Qadiyanis but they are conspiring against the Constitution by not accepting themselves as non-Muslims.

Addressing a Khatamul Anbya conference at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, the JI Ameer made it clear that betrayal of the Constitution would not be tolerated in any manner. He urged the government to stop the patronage of the Qadiyanis in compliance with their oath of office.