close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Siraj urges govt to fulfil election promises

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the 100 days of the PTI government are almost over but the government has not been able to fulfil any of its promises.

He said that instead of taking U-Turns and justifying its U-Turns, the government should take a right turn and try to fulfil its election promises.

He said that the Constitution clearly defined the rights of the minorities, including the Qadiyanis but they are conspiring against the Constitution by not accepting themselves as non-Muslims.

Addressing a Khatamul Anbya conference at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, the JI Ameer made it clear that betrayal of the Constitution would not be tolerated in any manner. He urged the government to stop the patronage of the Qadiyanis in compliance with their oath of office.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan