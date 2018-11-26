Decanting, sale of loose petrol go on unchecked in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Illegal sale of petrol and refilling of gas cylinders is going on unchecked in the city.

The residents said that a lot of outlets had been established here for this purpose where dangerous fuel is sold in plastic bottles and gas cylinders were also being refilled. Qasim, a resident of the city, said that the administration should look into the matter on priority basis to stop the illegal practice. These shops could be witnessed in different areas, including Bhalwal road, Khushab Road, Patha Mandi Road, Muslim Bazaar, 47 Pull, Qainchi Morr and Blocks 9, 10 and 49. The people demanded that the district government should take up the matter on priority basis for the safety of public and their infrastructure. Khawar living near these shops said this illegal practice was continued all the day. These outlets were selling their products to the domestic and commercial users, he added. An official of the district administration said that they had taken actions many times but they had started their businesses again.

deadline for removal of advertising boards: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has issued deadline for removal of all advertising boards installed in the PHA’s jurisdiction. The PHA has given timeframe for removal of advertising billboards and said that action would be initiated after end of deadline and boards would also be taken into custody of the authority. The PHA official told media persons that the decision had been taken in a meeting to review the implementation on the Supreme Court decision regarding removal of billboards.