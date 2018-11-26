Kartarpur corridor to bring Pakistan, India closer: Bisaria

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said that steps taken to open Kartarpur corridor will be helpful in bringing India and Pakistan closer. While talking to The News he said that Indian president would take one step forward to put the region on the new path of peace by laying foundation of corridor in Indian territory today and in response to this Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would come another step ahead in this direction during the ceremony in Kartarpur to be held on November 28. Bisaria said that coming of two Indian central ministers to attend Kartarpur ceremony would be a big achievement toward the improvement of Indo-Pak relations after two years. He said that he would reach Lahore with Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and would take himself control of looking after guests and journalists arriving from India. Bisaria terms holding of reception on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the honour of Indian guests and journalists a good sign which would also be attended by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.