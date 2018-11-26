close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
Agencies
November 26, 2018
Shakib becomes the quickest to 3000 runs-200 wickets double

Agencies
November 26, 2018

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to take 200 Test wickets. He is also the fastest to complete the double of 3000 runs and 200 wickets, having completed the feat in his 54th Test, one fewer than Ian Botham, the previous quickest to the landmark, had taken.

Quickest to 3000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. Shakib, who had come into this match with 196 scalps, removed Kieran Powell in the second innings for his 200th wicket. He had taken three wickets in the first innings.

On the same day and against the same opposition six years ago - November 24, 2012 - Shakib had picked up his 100th Test wicket, becoming the second Bangladesh bowler after Mohammad Rafique to reach the milestone.

