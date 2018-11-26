close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
REUTERS
November 26, 2018
Malaysia says ex-PM Najib’s office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report

World

REUTERS
November 26, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The office of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak ordered changes to a 2016 audit report of scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB, including removing mention of financier Low Taek Jho’s presence at a board meeting, authorities said. Financier Low has been described as a central player in the alleged corruption and money laundering at 1MDB, according to Malaysian and U.S. authorities investigating the fund. He had no official role in 1MDB, but advised on investments and negotiated deals for the fund, the authorities have said. Najib, ousted in a May 9 election by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is facing multiple charges of graft, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust related to 1MDB.

