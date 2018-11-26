Aisam among‘50 Heroes of Tennis’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has been termed one of the heroes of the game of tennis for his contribution and achievements.

Recently a book has been published in America titled ‘50 years, 50 Heroes of Tennis’ and for each year one tennis player has been chosen in open era.

The author has chosen Aisam for the year 2010 and a whole chapter has been dedicated to him. “Aisam-ul-Haq may be remembered as Pakistan’s best tennis player, a doubles stalwart for two decades.

“But the 38-year-old will also be remembered as someone who used tennis — and the opportunities for cooperation doubles offers — as a way to build bridges that few others have been willing to build, and as someone who never shied away from controversy in his quest for peace,” writes the author.

The author added that “with [India’s] Bopanna, he [Aisam] founded the Stop War Start Tennis foundation to promote peace through tennis in countries that have been devastated by armed conflicts.

“Stop War Start Tennis targets people who have been affected by wars or natural disasters,” Qureshi told the author, adding that they provide specific tennis wheelchairs and tennis equipment to people who have lost their limbs. “Tennis has given me everything. I feel like it’s my obligation and my responsibility to give something back,” said Qureshi while talking to the author.