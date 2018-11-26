Ikramullah, Zalan move ahead in Federal Cup

KARACHI: Ikramullah, Zalan Khan, Subhan Bin Salik, Farhanullah, Shaheen Mehmood, Tahirullah, M Abdullah and Moosa Chohdri qualified for the main round of 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Sunday.

In the qualifying round of men’s singles category in this national ranking tennis championships, Ikramullah beat Adnan Rashid Khan 8-5 and Zalan defeated Izhar Iftikhar 8-2. Subhan beat Abdullah 8-5, Farhanullah won against Parbhat Kumar 8-6, Shaheen defeated Osama Khan 8-5, Tahirullah beat Mubarak Shah 8-3, Abdullah Adnan beat Kashan-ul-Haq 9-7, and Moosa defeated Faizan Shahid 8-3.

In the qualifying round of boys’ singles (18 and under), Ihtisham Arif beat Zain Chohdri 9-7, Adnan Khan beat Muhammad Amir 8-5, Muhammad Zaryab beat Inam Arif 9-7, Ghufran Faiz beat Zalan Sajid 8-0, Sikandar Ameen defeated Hamidullah Yaqoob 8-6, and Huzaifa Khan thrashed Haseebullah 8-0.

In the qualifying round of boys’ singles (14 and under), Omer Masood beat Arib Asad 8-0, and Ali Zain beat Haziq Aasim 8-2.The top eight seeds in the main draw are Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Shahzad Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil and Heera Ashiq.The championship is being played at PTF Tennis Complex.