Madiha Gauhar remembered at Faisalabad Literary Festival

LAHORE: Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) hosted an exclusive session titled “In memory of Madiha Gauhar” here on Sunday to honour the outstanding contributions of prolific theatre and human rights activist Madiha Gauhar for the revival of socially relevant theatre in Pakistan and projection of the oppressed segments through her inspiring productions.

Renowned actor Noorul Hasan hosted the discussion in which Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Mehmood Nadeem, eminent actress Sawera Nadeem and Madiha Gauhar’s elder son Nirvaan Nadeem participated as speakers.

Leading writers and intellectuals, including Asghar Nadeem Sayyed, Zahida Hina, Kishwar Naheed, Haris Khaleeq and executive director Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah, also attended the session. The speakers shared their profound memories and highlighted Madiha’s immense passion for the theatre and commitment for women empowerment.

Sawera Nadeem said that Madiha was a role model for young ladies and all the emerging actors. She was a courageous woman who faced all the problems with great will and daring attitude. She did not compromise on her rules and passion.

Madiha proved that an artist can achieve anything through hard work, commitment and sincere dedication. Shahid Nadeem shed light on the inception of Ajoka theatre and production of numerous hard-hitting satirical plays which Madiha presented with her innovative direction, incorporating traditional elements like folk poetry and integral social values.

Nirvaan Nadeem shared that Madiha used the theatre as a medium of social awareness and always highlighted the message of peace, tolerance and religious harmony. She gained the reputation for making plays on human rights especially on women empowerment and represented Pakistan brilliantly at various international theatre festivals. The participants took deep interest in the session and applauded Madiha Gauhar’s great service to the theatre of Pakistan.