close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Announcement

Top Story

November 26, 2018

Share

Ansar Abbasi’s story ‘NAB runs amok to fix Shahbaz’ was inadvertently truncated and published in Sunday edition. As a result, the sense and flow of the story got distorted. The Editorial Board of The News has decided to publish it again under the same headline. Readers may read its correct version today on page 4. The inconvenience is highly regretted.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story