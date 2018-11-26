close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Plastic warehouse gutted

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

A warehouse of plastic items in Korangi Industrial Area was gutted by a fire on Sunday, causing losses of millions of rupees. The fire broke out in the evening. Reacting on the information, at least two fire tenders were rushed to the site, which participated in the extinguishing work. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, it took one hour for the firefighters to douse the blaze. No loss of life was reported in the incident; however, goods worth millions of rupees were destroyed. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi