Plastic warehouse gutted

A warehouse of plastic items in Korangi Industrial Area was gutted by a fire on Sunday, causing losses of millions of rupees. The fire broke out in the evening. Reacting on the information, at least two fire tenders were rushed to the site, which participated in the extinguishing work. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, it took one hour for the firefighters to douse the blaze. No loss of life was reported in the incident; however, goods worth millions of rupees were destroyed. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.