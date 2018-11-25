Woman among two killed in Sargodha road accidents

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Sadr and Atta Shaheed police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Abdul Waheed r/o Chak 78/NB, Sargodha, was riding a motorbike when another motorcyclist Naveed coming from opposite direction collided with him at Tariqabad railway crossing.

As a result, Waheed died on the spot while the other received injuries. In another accident, a tractor-trolley hit to death a woman while she was crossing a road near Chak 60/SB. The accused driver fled. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

10 dacoits arrested: The police arrested 10 members of two gangs and recovered stolen motorbikes, animals, weapons and cash from their possession.

Police official said on Saturday that on the directions of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, a team of Shahpur Sadr police station led by DSP Malik Shahid Nazir conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested 10 members of two gangs involved in murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery and other crimes. The police also recovered five motorbikes, nine cattle, five pistols, a Kalashnikov, a pump action, a gun and Rs144,000 from them.

They included Irfan s/o Mutalli, Rizwan Qamar alias Sardara, Munir Ahmad, Mazhar, Shahbaz, Imran alias Patwara, Muhammad Imran s/o Ghulam Shabbir, Shamrez s/o Shabbir, Mohsin Raza s/o Ghulam Hussain and Muhammad Ramzan s/o Dost Muhammad. The police have started further investigation.

Accused arrested: Police have arrested an accused in a double murder case from Shahpur police precincts.

Police sources said on Saturday that accused Omar Draz of Peshawar had allegedly killed Qaisar Adnan and Muhammad Yaseen over a business matter in 2012. A case was registered with Shah Maqbool police station in Peshawar.