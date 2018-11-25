Establishment of LHC Bench in Faisalabad: ‘MPA to move requisition in Punjab Assembly’

FAISALABAD: MPA Rana Ali Abbas has announced moving a requisition in the Punjab Assembly session for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

It was claimed by District Bar Association president Amjad Hussain Malik while talking to The News here on Saturday. He further claimed that five more MPAs Mian Tahir Jameel, Chaudhry Faqir Hussain Dogar, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Ch Muhammad Shafiq Gujjar and Mehr Hamid Rashid had also assured of vehemently supporting the requisition.

The DBA president told that during his recent visit to Faisalabad, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had also assured to a delegation of the local lawyers at Circuit House that after reaching Lahore, he would contact Prime Minister Imran Khan and vehemently recommend the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

DBA secretary Muhammad Rohail Zafar said that a special meeting of the District Bar Association was recently held under the chairmanship of bar president Amjad Hussain Malik in which a five-member committee was constituted to vigorously pursue the collective cause of the lawyers and Punjab Bar Council member Ch Abdus Salam was nominated its chairman while Punjab Bar Council members Changaiz Ahmad Khan, Ch Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Javed Awan and Makhdoom Hameed Husnain would be the committee members. According to a source, a delegation of the Faisalabad division lawyers will meet the top government dignitaries on December 5 in Lahore to amicably settle the issue for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

Earlier, a meeting of the presidents and secretaries of the District Bar Associations of Faisalabad division was due with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on November 22 which was postponed due to engagements of the CM.

attack on Chinese consulate condemned: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain Saturday condemned the attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. In a statement, he said anti-Pakistan forces were still conspiring to damage our friendly ties with China. He said our ties with China were exemplary and these ties took a new turn with the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The FCCI president said the CPEC would improve the connectivity in South Asia and provide equal opportunities to all countries to exploit their economic potential by utilizing One Belt One Road initiative. However, there were elements who were creating hurdles, he said.

He said the leadership of both the countries would frustrate efforts of such hidden enemies. He also paid tributes to police martyrs who laid down their lives in the attack. The FCCI president also expressed concern over a bomb attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw that claimed 34 lives. He urged the federal and provincial governments to announce special relief package for the victim families.

11 shopkeepers arrested: The police arrested 11 shopkeepers from the district during the last 24 hours for decanting gas and selling petrol illegally.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that the police nabbed shopkeeper Nawaz from Judgewala road, Sabir Khan from Kokianwala, Mudassar from Subhanallah Chowk, Arslan and Arshad Hameed from Sugar Mill Morr, Ghulam Mustafa from Kamalpur, Asad Ali from Chak 595/GB, Ashraf from Chak 598/GB, Afzal, Faisal and Nadeem from Chak 509/GB. The police have locked the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.