close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Federal Cup Tennis qualifiers begin today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: The 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships qualifying round matches will get under way from Sunday at the PTF Complex Courts.

The yearly event will be contested in men’s singles, boys-18 singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, boy’s u-14 and under-10 singles categories.

Eight players will qualify from main draw of men’s singles event. The tournament carries prize money of Rs.400,000 along with daily allowance for outstation main draw players.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, president Islamabad Tennis Association earlier chaired the Executive committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships in a befitting manner.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports