Federal Cup Tennis qualifiers begin today

ISLAMABAD: The 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships qualifying round matches will get under way from Sunday at the PTF Complex Courts.

The yearly event will be contested in men’s singles, boys-18 singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, boy’s u-14 and under-10 singles categories.

Eight players will qualify from main draw of men’s singles event. The tournament carries prize money of Rs.400,000 along with daily allowance for outstation main draw players.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, president Islamabad Tennis Association earlier chaired the Executive committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships in a befitting manner.