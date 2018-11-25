Audience entertained at musical evening

Islamabad : A wonderful evening of musical nostalgia was held at the Serena Hotels here as part of the Sarangi Music Initiative.

Sajjad Haider revisited timeless melodies in Urdu reminding the audience of bygone eras.

Sarangi is part of the Serena’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, which aims to preserve and promote the musical heritage of Pakistan. An annual competition over the last two years has given young performers and amateur bands from across the country a platform to share their talent.

Sajjad Haider from Faisalabad was one of the top three finalists of Sarangi Season 02 and returned to Islamabad Serena Hotel to entertain the audience with an outstanding live performance.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said the Serena continued to work actively on community support programmes by showcasing the immense talent of Pakistani artists to the before diverse and discerning audiences. The evening was well attended by the music lovers, corporate and diplomatic community and other prominent personalities.