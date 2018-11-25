Two outlaws arrested

Islamabad : The police have arrested two criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from a vehicle during checking at T Cross amid heightened security, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan, security has been heightened in the federal capital.

SSP Operations Waqaruddin Sayed has put police on high alert across the district to ensure law and order and protection of life and property of the citizens.

The senior police officers are themselves supervising the security arrangements in the federal capital.

According to details, on the instructions of IG Islamabad Amir Zulfikar Khan, during heightened security, policemen of police station Sihala checked a suspicious vehicle at T Cross and recovered two kalashnikovs, a pistol and huge amount of ammunition from the vehicle in possession of the accused.

The criminals included Ali Akbar son of Sardar Khan a resident of district Gujrat and Noor Ahmed Qamar son of Waqaruddin, a resident of Sector F-10 Islamabad.

The police filed a case and was investigating the matter further. SSP Operations Islamabad appreciated performance of the officers and personnel who were part of the team and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them.