Federal Cup Tennis C’ships begin today

KARACHI: The 32nd edition of Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships will commence at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Sunday (today).

Top players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Sarah Mahboob Khan and Sara Mansoor Khan will be seen in action during the championships.

The championships will feature men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies’ singles, boys’ U-18 singles, U-14 singles and U-10 singles events. The tournament carries prize money of Rs 400,000.