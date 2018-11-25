close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Federal Cup Tennis C’ships begin today

Sports

P
PPI
November 25, 2018

Share

KARACHI: The 32nd edition of Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships will commence at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Sunday (today).

Top players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Sarah Mahboob Khan and Sara Mansoor Khan will be seen in action during the championships.

The championships will feature men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies’ singles, boys’ U-18 singles, U-14 singles and U-10 singles events. The tournament carries prize money of Rs 400,000.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports