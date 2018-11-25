PFF election expected to be held on Dec 12

KARACHI: The election of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is expected to be held on December 12 in Islamabad, a well-informed source told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The source, who attended the meeting of the provincial associations’ presidents which had been convened by the Returning Officer Shoaib Shaheen on Saturday, said that they were told by the RO that the election could be held on December 12 in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court on November 14 had ordered PFF elections within one month. Shoaib, who is also a member of the Pakistan Bar Council, had been appointed as RO for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by the presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Syed Zahir Shah and chief of Punjab Football Association (PFA) Naveed Haider. The presidents of football associations of Sindh and Balochistan did not turn up for the meeting, the source said.

The source also said that the issue of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) and Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA) has not yet been resolved.

The RO has already asked all the units of the PFF Congress to submit their nominations by November 30.­