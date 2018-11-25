Roman theatre survives civil war intact

BOSRA, Syria: Mobile phone in hand, student Abdelaziz al-Aswad bounds up the steps of an Unesco-listed Roman theatre in southern Syria, elated that the heritage site has survived seven years of civil war.

The second-century theatre stands tall in the ancient city of Bosra, which the United Nations cultural body designated as under threat after Syria’s conflict broke out.

Aswad was among dozens to visit and take pictures of the theatre under grey skies on Friday, as part of an organised trip to the area sanctioned by the tourism ministry.

"I travelled 700-km from northern Syria to see the theatre after hearing so much about it," said the 23-year-old, who hails from the northern city of Aleppo.

Rebels had overrun parts of Bosra in 2012, and then took it over completely in 2015.

"I thought I’d find it destroyed, but it seems to have survived this vicious war," said Aswad, dressed in a red hoody and matching headband, both bearing the words "I am Syrian".