Books, gifts distributed among Swabi school children

SWABI: The students of 4th semester of Master of Arts in English Language and Literature of Women University, Swabi, arranged different competitions for schools’ children of Swabi and its surrounding areas.

A large number of students, faculty members, school’s students and their parents attended the event.

The event was organised in furtherance of the Women University, Swabi’s Mandatory Social Service Programme. Since its beginning, the university made it mandatory for its students to render social services, which is one of the basic requirements for obtaining a degree.

In order to promote the interest and zeal for charity among students, the students of English Language and Literature collected money from other students of the department to purchase books, stationery items and other gifts for school’s children.

Different competitions were arranged in a manner for the school children. They were also briefed about the worth and usage of books.

The programme coordinator and faculty members of the department facilitated the university students in organizing the event.

Prof. Dr. Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, Vice-Chancellor, Women University, Swabi, was the chief guest. She distributed books and other gifts among the children.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that Women University, Swabi, foresees its students as future leaders, and empathic and socially responsible citizens.

The VC added that besides inculcating quality education, the university was striving hard for imparting values like social responsibility, integrity and empathy.

She praised the students and said that it seems that the university’s dream of serving the community is becoming a reality.