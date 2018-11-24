Tabdily Football Cup from Dec 10

PESHAWAR: The Tabdily Football Cup will explore into action here at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium from December 10.

Talking to the media on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Khyber tribal district Mehmood Aslam and former international footballer Shahid Shinwari informed that 12 teams have confirmed their participation in the event.

He said that the name of Fata Football Super League, which was played last year, was changed to Tabdily Football Cup after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently.

The district administration of Khyber and Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sponsoring the tournament.

Mehmood said the district administration would do all efforts to restart sports activities in the tribal areas. He said the administration had already started rehabilitation and maintenance of existing play grounds in the district.

Shahid Shinwari said the Shinwari Stori, Khyber DC Green, Blue and White, Hayat Abad Champions, Young Stars Bajaur, Chitral Markhor, Ghazi Ajab Khan, City University Eagles, Islamia Zalmi, Islamabad United and Kurram Shaheen will participate in the cup.