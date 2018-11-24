Shahbaz’s blood report shows signs of cancer again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s blood report shows signs of cancer again, sources said on Friday.

Shahbaz’s medical examination was conducted after he complained of throat ache, sources said.

According to sources, his report indicates signs of Chromogranin A (CgA) and his adenoid cystic carcinoma node level was found to be at 688. The normal level is considered to be 100.

In light of the report, doctors have recommended that Shahbaz’ CT Scan be conducted on an immediate basis, sources further said.

The PML-N president earlier battled cancer. On Thursday, Shahbaz informed an accountability court in Lahore that he has blood cancer and is not being permitted medical check-up by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials. Shahbaz has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.