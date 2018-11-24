close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
ACE seizes MC record

National

November 24, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Friday seized the record of Municipal Corporation Gujrat. According to ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed, complaints against Municipal Corporation Gujrat were filed mentioning construction of commercial buildings without NOC. He said the preliminary probe revealed that TO planning, enforcement inspectors and building inspectors were involved in construction of the buildings without NOC. He said the ACE team have also traced out the dozens of illegal buildings in Gujrat. He said after the completion of the probe the guilty officers would be arrested.

