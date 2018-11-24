close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
REUTERS
November 24, 2018
Iran seizes Saudi fishing boat, arrests crew

World

REUTERS
November 24, 2018

CAIRO: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have detained a Saudi Arabian fishing boat and arrested its crew, the Iranian Mizan news agency, which covers the judiciary, said on Friday. A local official at the Iranian port city of Bushehr told Mizan that the reason for the detention was under investigation. He did not elaborate on the nationality or the number of the detained crew.

