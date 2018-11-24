close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Seniors World Ranking Tennis in progress

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

LAHORE: As many as six matches of seniors of different age categories were played in the 33rd Maple Leaf Cement ITF World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 being played here at PLTA’s courts as Bagh-e-Jinnah.

On the day, finals of doubles 45 and 60 plus, 60 plus singles were played while dubles 40 plus second semi-final was decided. In the seniors doubles 45 plus final, Israr Gul /Jehanzeb Khan beat Maj Adnan /Rashid Malik (ZTBL) 6-4, 6-4

In the seniors 60 plus final, Gul Hamid beat Asad Niaz 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. In the seniors doubles 40 plus semi final, Ashar All Khan /Fayyaz Khan beat Irfan Ullah /Shehzad PAF 6-0, 6-0. In the seniors 65 plus match, Pervez Bajwa beat Ashfaq Chohan 6-3, 6-3

In seniors doubles 60 plus final, Iftikhar Ahmad Rao/Rai Zahid Zafar beat Brig Ghazanfar /M Babar 6-2, 6-4. And in the seniors doubles 50 plus match, Mohammad Arif /Azim Tiwana beat Nauman Aleem/Dr Naveed 6-1, 6-0.

Comments

