JIT summons Zardari, Bilawal, Faryal in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the multi-billion rupees fake accounts case has summoned Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur next week, sources informed the Geo News Friday. The sources said the probe team, headed by Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahsan Sadiq, issued summons for Bilawal and Faryal for November 28. Former president Zardari has been summoned on November 29.

The sources said the FIA and the probe team have found "sufficient evidence" against the three PPP leaders, on the basis of which they have been summoned to record their statements before the JIT.

They further said the probe team is also sending a reminder to United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities seeking the Emirati Law and Justice Department's help regarding details of Dubai-based company KAM Crown International's accounts and transactions worth Rs27 billion.

The company is owned by Anwar Majeed family, the sources added. Meanwhile, the JIT also scrutinised around 300 accounts carrying some 10,000 different transactions, involving over 600 individuals and 220 private companies allegedly involved in fake accounts scam.